The Bell county water plant could go dark again, so the city has drafted up a plan and received counsel on how best to go about preventing it.

Richard Garrett, general manager of Bell County WCID1 said, “The entire project including pipeline installation and electrical work is about 20 million dollars.”

Johnathon Echols, Public Relations Coordinator for the city of Waco confirmed Garrett's statement, “It's very expensive to have generators to fully support water treatment facilities.”

It's very pricey and luckily for Waco, the city has three different water plants, all powered by different electrical grids.

No official date on when the 20 million dollar generator project will be in motion, but city officials said things should pick up next Wednesday at the city's board meeting where they get approval or not for the project.