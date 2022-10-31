Watch Now
Bell County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile

Posted at 2:48 PM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 16:01:46-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — The search continues for a missing juvenile.

Zana Sophia Renee Fino, 15, was last seen on October 23, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Fino is described as being a white female standing about 5 feet tall and weighing about 100 pounds.

She is said to have short brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Fino was last seen in the Troy area of Bell County.

She is also believed to possibly be in the north Temple area - an area she's known to frequent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Office at 254-933-5435.

