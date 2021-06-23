Watch
Bell County Sheriff's Office looking for suspects in Monday burglary

Bell County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jun 23, 2021
The Bell County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects of an early morning burglary on Monday, June 21.

The suspects were caught on security camera footage as they moved through the property's car port/ workshop at around 3 a.m.

The homeowner confronted the two individuals, who then fled the residence.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigator Dennis Wiges at the Bell County Sheriff's Office at (254) 933-5438 or dennis.wiges@bellcounty.texas.com.

The reference number provided for this case is BCSD 21001513.

