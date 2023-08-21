Bell County Sheriff's Office investigating 'ding-dong ditch' incident in Salado

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred in Salado on Saturday when a group of juveniles were chased by an individual with a gun after they rang his doorbell and ran away.

According to authorities, deputies responded to reports of a firearm being brandished by a man at around 7:18 p.m. in the 100 block of Ranger Road.

The group of juveniles reported that the individual displayed and fired a gun.

Deputies located the man and took statements from both him and witnesses to the situation.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made at this time, and police are still actively investigating the incident.

"The Bell County Sheriff's Office recognizes that there is significant community interest in this case and will release more information as soon as possible," authorities said.