Bell County Sheriff's Office investigating body found just outside Fort Hood

The Bell County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body that was found along railroad tracks just outside a Fort Hood fence.

According to the sheriff's department, at around 10:30 a.m. on Monday the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train reported the body. Officers who arrived on the scene located the body of a deceased male found lying next to the tracks ¾ of a mile west of South Fort Hood Street along Business U.S. 190.

Justice of the Peace Bill Cook pronounced the male deceased; according to BCSO, and ordered that an autopsy be performed at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. There is no known cause of death at this time, said the sheriff's office.

Additionally, the sheriff's office said the deceased male does not appear to be associated with Fort Hood. The man has been identified by authorities, but his identity was not released pending family notification.

The death investigation is led by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department-Criminal Investigations Bureau.