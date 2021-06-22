Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy successfully performs lifesaving measures on 14-day-old infant

BELL COUNTY — On Monday, June 21, 2021, Deputy Shawn Hearn with the Bell County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a foster mom who said her 14-day-old baby had turned blue and was unresponsive while traveling in a vehicle.

The foster mom was able to pull over to call 911 and Deputy Hearn, who was close to her location, was able to quickly respond.

Once on the scene, Deputy Hearn began performing CPR on the infant and continued to do so for nine minutes until EMS arrived on the scene.

Once in the ambulance, the infant began breathing on her own and was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Before EMS left the scene, and after the infant was turned over to paramedics, Deputy Hearn continued to comfort the foster mother.

The foster mother has since reported the infant is doing well and breathing on her own.

