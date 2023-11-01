Bell County Sheriff's Department warns community members of telephone scam attempts

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department has received complaints regarding scam telephone calls being made to local residents.

According to police, the victim will receive a phone call from an individual identifying themselves as a member of the Bell County Sheriff's Department — the suspects have been using actual names of members of the agency.

They have also "been utilizing telephone applications that allows the suspect to disguise their originating telephone number and causes the victim's caller ID to display what appears to be a call from a county office telephone," authorities said.

When the victim is on the phone call, they are told that they failed to appear for jury duty or another court proceeding, and that a warrant has been issued.

"The offender claims that by paying a specific amount due via Cash App, Venmo, or through some type of electronic or prepaid credit card the victim can 'satisfy' the pending fine and avoid arrest."

The Bell County Sheriff's Department would like to remind the community that they do not collect fines or fees in this manner.

"Under no circumstances will any member of this agency collect any fine, court cost, judgment amounts, or warrant fees via telephone nor request any form of payment(s) to be sent via electronic transfer or by prepaid credit cards," the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with warrants, fines, court costs, or other fees will be contacted in person by a department member in uniform who will provide legal documentation and instructions on where a payment can be made.

"Should community members question the legitimacy of any telephone call from an individual identifying themselves as an officer with a law enforcement agency, we encourage them to hang up, locate the non-emergency number for the department, and directly contact the agency and requesting to speak to the officer or deputy directly."

The department says that under no circumstances should anyone ever provide any bank or personal information, or send any type of payment.