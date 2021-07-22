Bell County Sheriff's Department makes arrests in connection to several vehicle burglaries

BELL COUNTY — On July 14, 2021, investigators with the Bell County Sheriff's Department were able to identify a vehicle at Chalk Ridge Falls Park that was believed to have been related to several car burglaries in the Bell County area.

All of the burglaries involved forced entry through windows. Wallets and purses were the primary targets.

During an attempted traffic stop, the driver refused to yield to the Sheriff's Department.

The pursuit ended on West Veterans Memorial Blvd with the assistance of the Killeen Police Department and the Bell County Constables Office.

A 34-year-old man, Don Miller was arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle. A 32-year-old woman, Shanikka Toliver, was arrested for outstanding felony warrants for credit card abuse in connection with stolen credit cards removed from vehicles.

Following the arrests, investigators executed search warrants at two different locations in the Killeen area.

Over 100 purses and wallets were recovered between both locations along with dozens of pieces of identifying information such as driver licenses and social security cards.

Investigators are working with local law enforcement agencies in an attempt to return the property to victims.

Officials say additional suspects have been identified and investigators are working with prosecutors to present further charges.

It is believed the group may be responsible for vehicle burglaries committed in Bell, Williamson and Travis Counties.

This has been a multi-agency collaboration effort in response to dozens of vehicle burglaries throughout Central Texas and investigations are ongoing.

Officials would like to remind the community to lock your vehicles and hide or remove valuables when visiting public parks.

