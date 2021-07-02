Watch
Bell County Sheriff’s Department hosting fast-track job fair, interviews

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jul 02, 2021
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a job fair Tuesday, July 6.

The event will be a fast-track interview process for available jailer positions, beginning with an 8 a.m. reading comprehension exam. Those who move forward will then be interviewed by jail lieutenants and given further instruction.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and candidates can check in at the sheriff’s department front desk.

Anyone interested in more about the position or wanting a head start on the application process, can visit Bellcountytx.com.

