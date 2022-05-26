Bell County residents walking to raise money for Uvalde shooting victims

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The horrific Uvlade shooting has rocked the nation, now many are trying to find ways to help

Members of the community are planning to walk 21 miles across Bell County to raise money for the 21 victim's families.

The group plans to walk 1 mile each day for each of the victims who lost their lives during the shooting at Robb Elementary

Event organizer Daniel Chapin said the first portion of their walk will be dedicated to this young victim, 11-year-old Miranda Mathis.

Chapin said he’s connecting with the Central Texas school for the performing arts, the City of Temple, local businesses as well as the Robb Elementary community for this event.

He’s hoping many people come out and support and donate to the cause.

“We’re just really encouraging citizens of Central Texas to get involved in a big way," said Chapin.

"Let’s send a big message to Uvalde,

"To the parents the families to the community to the school leaders,

"You can only imagine what they’re going through,

"We want them to know that Central Texas is thinking about them,”

The first walk started at 8 a.m.

Anybody who wants to help walk and come out and join is welcome.

Chapin said you can show up any day of the event to participate in the walk.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.