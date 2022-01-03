Bell County Public Health District changing COVID-19 Threat Level to 2

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District (BCPHD) is changing the COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 3 (Moderate) to Level 2 (Significant), citing an increasing incidence rate.

To view their local dashboard, click here.

Health officials are comparing current rates to early Aug. 2021.

Since the holidays, the incidence rate has jumped to over 300.

“We strongly encourage full vaccination and a booster dose if eligible," said Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow.

"The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of Covid-19, including death,

"Currently, due to significant spread of COVID-19, we encourage added layers of protection by wearing a mask especially when in crowded areas.”

Health officials are also recommending high-quality, well-fitting masks like the KN95 or N95.

“Single-ply cloth masks and bandanas are simply not very effective against this variant,” said Dr. Janice Smith, local health authority, BCPHD.

Dr. Smith also stated that the public should also be mindful when understanding the CDC's new guidelines regarding quarantining.

"While allowing persons to return to work after only 5 days of quarantine or isolation if they are not having symptoms, the individual must wear a mask for an additional 5 days,

"For those unable or unwilling to wear a mask, the isolation and quarantine periods are still 10 days," she said.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine near you or for more information about them, click here or call 1-800-232-0233.

Anyone interested may also text their zip code to find a vaccine location near them.

To reach the COVID-19 Helpline, call 2-1-1 and select option 6, call 1-877-570-9779 or visit www.211texas.org.