Bell County Public Health confirms first mosquito positive for West Nile Virus in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The first mosquito positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) was identified and confirmed in North Temple on Friday, according to the Bell County Public Health District.

The sample was collected on Wednesday, and laboratory confirmation was received on Friday.

As of now, no human cases have been reported in Bell County.

Although the risk is low at this point, officials "recommend citizens be pro-active in using insect repellent to ward off mosquitoes and wear protective clothing during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active."

The City of Temple has been notified of the positive sample, and Bell County Public Health will continue to coordinate with the city.

"WNV is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird."

"Most people exposed to the virus don’t get sick, but about 20 percent develop symptoms like headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue," the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) said.

WNV surveillance season occurs mid-April through mid-October, and traps are currently set in Temple and Belton, ready for testing.

Once samples are caught, they are sent to the DSHS Austin Laboratory for testing.

“It is important that everyone knows what to do to help with the prevention and detection of West Nile Virus,” said Amy J. Yeager, District Director at Bell County Public Health.

The best way to prevent WNV is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around your home, take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, and to practice the three "R's" — reduce, repel, and report.

REDUCE exposure - avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn.



Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night.

Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles. Change water in bird baths weekly.

REPEL - when outdoors, wear shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

REPORT - In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.

“We need your help to reduce the number of mosquitoes, reduce opportunities for mosquitoes, and prevent bites. We encourage our citizens to follow these three simple steps - Reduce, Repel, and Report,” Yeager said.

More information about WNV can be found on the Texas Department of State Health Service's website or from the CDC's website.