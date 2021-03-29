Bell County preparing to open mass vaccination sites, AdventHealth hosting vaccine clinic

BELL COUNTY, TX — Millions of people across the country have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but until now only a limited amount of people have been eligible to get it.

Starting today, all adults in Texas over the age of 16 can receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot if they choose to.

Now, the door is open to any adult who wants one and schedules an appointment.

”I think at this point they’ve all filled up but going forward, anytime we vaccinate, anybody over the age of 16 is going to be eligible,” said James Stafford, Bell County Public Information Officer.

Having the vaccine open to nearly everyone is something medical professionals say is a huge step forward in the fight against COVID.

It will be particularly helpful to slow down asymptomatic spread of the virus.

”This is going to help put the fire out of the pandemic because you will have less people walking around with no symptoms, spreading the virus.” said Kevin Roberts, President and CEO, AdventHealth Central Texas.

Officials in Bell County have been prepping for this day for a while now.

They said they are ready for the increase in vaccine demand and are expanding to mass vaccination sites.

”We went out last week and toured 3 different facilities and I think that we’re probably going to use them all at different times. Our expectations is to open those up around the week of the 20th in April,” said Stafford.

While the county is working to vaccinate on a large scale, area hospitals are making sure not to forget anybody by hosting mobile vaccine clinics around town.

”We are also focusing on the underserved areas of our community. We have special vaccine clinic that is coming this Saturday,” said Roberts.

Medical professionals are urging the public to get the vaccine.

If you choose to get a vaccine you should do so sooner rather than later.

”To protect yourself, your family, your friends, please get vaccinated as soon as possible. In the meantime, wear your mask, socially distance and we’ll get through this together,” said Roberts.

AdventHealth is hosting a special vaccine clinic on Saturday April 3, at the Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen to focus on the underserved members of the community.

They expect to give out over 700 doses during that particular clinic.