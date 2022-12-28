Watch Now
Bell County police searching for missing teen last seen on Christmas

Posted at 1:45 PM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 14:55:49-05

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person-runaway.

Larrissa Ranae Eickenhorst, 17, is described as a white female, at five feet, two inches, weighing about 190 pounds.

She is said to have brown eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.

Eickenhorst was last seen leaving her home in the Moody area of Bell County on Christmas Day, December 25.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bell County Sheriff's Office at 254-933-5412.

