Bell County officials to hold press conference to discuss challenges area hospitals face

BELTON, Texas —

Bell County Judge David Blackburn will hold a press conference with area healthcare leaders on Thursday, August 12.

During the press conference, they plan to discuss the challenge that area hospitals face as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Those in attendance include Nikki Morrow, Interim Director of the Bell County Public Health District; Calee Travis, Chief Nursing Officer of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights; Dr. Erin Bird, Chief Medical Officer for AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook; Dr. Stephen Sibbitt, Chief Medical Officer of the Central Texas Region of Baylor Scott & White Health, and Dr. Dominic Lucia Chief Medical Officer of the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center.

These healthcare professionals have decades of experience and many have been patients since the first days of the pandemic.

In the press conference, participants will discuss the current state of area hospitals and they will share how Central Texans can help.

