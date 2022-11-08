Bell County officials fix technical issues at polling locations, request extended hours

BELL COUNTY, Texas — STORY UPDATE: As of 9 a.m. this morning, all polling locations are said to be fully back online and working, officials said.

At this time, the request to extend polling hours to 8 p.m. - an extension of one hour - is still pending per the Texas Secretary of State's approval, according to Bell County PIO James Stafford.

Earlier this morning, officials said that several polling machines across Bell County were experiencing technical issues - resulting in delays.

It has since been confirmed that this was due to a change in time as a result of Daylight saving, PIO Staford said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Some voters were not able to vote on time at Bell County polling locations today.

Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford told 25 News an issue with the check-in system prevented poll workers from allowing voters to cast their ballots this morning.

Stafford says the issue is a result of the time change.

The county is asking the Texas Secretary of State to allow the polls to stay open an hour later tonight, to make up for the delay.

The following locations were impacted:

- Belton Nazarene Church

- St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights

- Temple College Pavilion

- First Baptist Church of Moffat

- First Baptist Church of Rogers

- Boy's Ranch in Ivy Gap

- Triple 7 Fire Station in Killeen

- West Bell Water Supply Office in Killeen

