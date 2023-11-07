Bell County Museum receives $25,000 grant from Meta to expand STEM education

BELTON, Texas — The Bell County Museum in Belton has received a $25,000 grant from Facebook's parent company, Meta.

The museum focuses on STEM education offering different summer camps, lectures, exhibits and partnerships with local schools. This money will allow them to expand that stem program to create new opportunities for kids to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.

The museum's Executive Director Coleman Hampton told 25 News that the grant was unexpected, but really exciting. He said the education is so important to be successful in today's day and age.

"Maybe you don't choose to study that or go into that field of work, but just being familiar with the basics of stem will help young people growing up in this modern world and modern economy," he said.

The grant comes as Meta plans to open a data center just down the road in Temple.

"I think it shows a certain commitment to the community and to STEM education, helping kids with their education and going into their professional lives," Hampton said.

"I think it's great that Meta is supporting the community that way."