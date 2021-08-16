Bell County man arrested for sexual contact with three underage children

A Bell County man has been arrested for having sexual contact with three underage children at his home in Little River-Academy.

In April, a case of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact involving 61-year old Felix Rudy Fuentes Sr. and three children under the age of 17 was reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. The three victims reported on the sexual contact that occurred at his home.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 the three individual cases were presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for felony screening and the cases were accepted.

According to the Bell County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, Aug. 13 Justice of the Peace Clifford Coleman, Precinct 2 issued three warrants for Fuentes' arrest for $100,000 per offense, totaling $300,000.

As of Monday, Fuentes resides in custody at Bell County Jail.