Bell County judge lifts burn ban

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Bell County Judge David Blackburn lifted the burn ban on Wednesday.

"This decision was made after much of Bell County experienced some much-needed rain," authorities said.

"Unlike the previous lifting of the burn ban, this order is not set to expire."

Although the ban has been lifted, Bell County residents are still required to report burns through the Burn Ban phone line (254) 933-5555.

"This practice not only informs individuals of Texas laws around burning, but it also ensures that area fire department personnel are not mistakenly deployed to planned burns."