Bell County issues Disaster Declaration due to nearby wildfires

BELL COUNTY, Texas — After a number of recent blazes across Central Texas, Bell County is taking action and declaring a disaster declaration.

The declaration aligns with the governor’s proclamation last month due to the wildfires.

“The primary purpose of the declaration is to maximize a level of engagement, collaboration and cooperation with the state,” said Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

Bell County and several others were added to the proclamation last week.

Judge David Blackburn says the declaration opens up opportunities for reimbursement from federal and state agencies for expenses that might be associated with that disaster.

“One of the primary expenses, for example, for the Fort Hood fires from the local fire departments was just fuel costs. Getting to and from the fire,” said Judge Blackburn.

With heat ramping up in our area, Judge Blackburn says the declaration is an important step to be prepared just in case.

“One thing you can generally count on and Texas is a hot dry summer," said Blackburn.

"I do not see anything in the forecast right now to indicate otherwise,”

“It is a little more unseasonably warm and windy than what we are used to for this time of year," said Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt.

"That is contributing to those wildfires fires we have been seeing,”

Judge Blackburn said they will reevaluate their declaration next week.