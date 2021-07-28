Bell County health officials increase COVID threat level as cases climb

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District announced Tuesday that they have increased the COVID threat level from level 3 (moderate) to level 2 (significant) as cases and hospitalizations across the county continue to climb.

The most common spread of cases and hospitalizations are happening from those who are unvaccinated within the county. A majority of those hospitalized are under the age of 55.

“Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated as soon as they can and continue to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The overwhelming results of the vaccine demonstrate the vaccine is safe and is the best way to protect you, your family, and community” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said.

COVID vaccine locations can be found throughout Bell County, including the Health District’s health departments located which are located in Temple and Killeen.

For locations near you, go to www.vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829. COVID vaccines are free and available to anyone in the community 12 years and older.

“The greatest risk right now in our community is to those unvaccinated. Due to the significant increase in cases in our community, even fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask when in crowded public indoor settings, especially those who are more vulnerable, including those who are over age 65 or immunocompromised. ” Nikki Morrow said.