Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office investigating deadly house fire

BARTLETT, Texas — The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a deadly house fire.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, the Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 400 block of E. Bell Street.

Neighbors told firefighters that the person who lives there may still be inside. But due to the “intense fire conditions and a partial roof collapse,” firefighters could not get inside the home.

Once the fire was under control, firefighters located human remains in the kitchen area.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke ordered an autopsy.

The name of the victim is being withheld until positive identification is made.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office by calling 254-933-5589 or by emailing firemarshal@bellcounty.texas.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Bell County Crimestoppers by calling 254-526-8477 or by using their mobile app.

