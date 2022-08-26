Bell County crash kills 2, seriously injures 1: Nolanville police

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A fatal crash occurred around 5:10 a.m. Friday on Interstate 14, west of the Paddy Hamilton overpass, killing two and critically injuring one.

Officers found 38-year-old Matthew Odle of Killeen inside his vehicle. Odle was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle victim was a 25-year-old white woman with no valid driver's license, police said. The passenger of the second vehicle was identified as Cardavious Taplin, who was also declared dead at the scene.

The third passenger of the second vehicle was identified as Shandrea Taylor, of Black woman from Killeen. According to police, Taylor was life-flighted from the scene is currently remains in critical condition.

Eastbound on IH-14 at Paddy Hamilton was shut down and reopened around 8:40 a.m., police said. All traffic was diverted from Nolanville Main Street entrance lamp to the Paddy Hamilton exit ramp.

The cause of the crash remains ongoing.