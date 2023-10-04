Bell County court orders outdoor burn ban until November 6

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners Court has ordered an outdoor burn ban in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Judge David Blackburn signed the order into effect at 10 a.m. October 2 through 10 a.m. November 6.

The court said they determined circumstances in the unincorporated areas of the county create a public safety hazard and have deemed outdoor burns as a potential risk that could exacerbate any hazards.

The court's order said that unless risks are determined to no longer exist, the burn ban is intended to be in effect for its entire length. In the event the ban is extended, the court also said, the extension will be up to no more than seven days.