Bell County community groups step in to host vaccine clinics

We’ve all seen school districts, cities, and hospitals working to get the COVID vaccine to anyone that wants it, but they need help.

That's why LULAC partnered with the Bell County Health District to host a vaccine clinic today.

”Wow, this is a wonderful day," said Nina Cobb, an outreach educator, and nurse with the Bell County Health District. "This is a day when community collaborations come together with the Health District and we’re giving out COVID vaccine.”

Having groups like LULAC host vaccine clinics is something the health district says is vital in the fight against COVID.

”It is so important, you know, it takes a village to work together in collaborations to ensure that there is [an] understanding of our COVID vaccinations and why we should take it,” said Cobb.

That level of understanding and community outreach is why VFW Post 9191 in Killeen, is hosting a vaccine clinic on Saturday.

”From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., they’ll be giving the COVID vaccinations to the community," said Eddie Sherman, Commander, VFW Post 9191. "It’s free and open to the public. They’ll also be doing COVID screenings if you need one.”

While doctors and health officials continue to work hard for the community, other groups like LULAC and VFW know the tremendous impact their help in this fight can have.

”VFW post 9191 on Zephyr Rd. has been part of this community for quite a while and this is just our part in doing to make sure that if we get everyone vaccinated, we can get back to life,” said Sherman.

Seeing these community groups getting involved is something the health district said they are grateful to see.

”I would love to say thank you," said Cobb. "Thank you for the outreach. Thank you for this day and thank you for helping others.”

The VFW on Zephyr Rd. in Killeen will be hosting their first of two vaccine clinics on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second one is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 25.