Bell County Comic Con to return in August after canceling last year due to the pandemic

BELL COUNTY — Bell County Comic Con announced its plan to return this August after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The announcement was made on Facebook with a simple, "WE ARE BACK!"

The annual event is set to take place on August 7th and 8th from 10 am to 6 pm at the Bell County Expo Center.

Last year the Bell County Comic Con was canceled due to the pandemic and fans were able to have their tickets transferred over to the 2021 convention.

Local officials approved the event and event staff are working to make adjustments to the convention to promote a safe environment for all those attending.

Specific health guidelines will be announced two weeks prior to the convention.