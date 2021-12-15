Bell County authorities searching for suspect who allegedly stole numerous purses, wallets

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is trying to locate the suspect in a series of burglaries that occurred at a Central Texas park.

The sheriff's department said several purses and wallets were allegedly stolen from Dana's Peak Park on Sunday, Dec. 5, containing valuable information from victims - including credit/debit cards, and several IDs.

Authorities said one of the missing credit cards was used to make a purchase later on at the Walmart Supercenter in Harker Heights.

The alleged suspect is described as a female with red hair, police said she may possibly be wearing a wig. Authorities describe her carrying a blue Louie Vuitton purse with a tattoo on her back on the base of her neck.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Investigator Dennis Wiges at (254) 933-5438.