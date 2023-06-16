Bell County authorities ID drowning victim as 72-year-old man from Round Rock

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Round Rock man was pronounced dead on Friday after he drowned in Stillhouse Lake in Union Grove Park, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's department responded to the park in reference to a welfare concern.

The victim's wife had not heard from him in over 24 hours, and she reported him to have been camping at Union Grove Park.

She stated that her husband had contacted him every night while he was camping, except for the night prior.

The victim's wife said she had last spoke to him on Thursday, and one witness reported seeing the victim on Thursday, but was unable to recall a specific time.

Authorities were able to locate and recover the victim after a short search — he has now been identified as 72-year-old, Dean Harbert.

An autopsy has been ordered.