Belhouse Project to help growing West Bell county in drought conditions

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Brazos River Authority shared plans with the public to provide west Bell County with water during drought conditions as the area continues to add residents.

The current drought caused a burden on home builder Craig Sullivan.

“I noticed there are water restrictions here at Dog Ridge and I think they’re at level two, and it impacts some of us, it impacted me," said Sullivan.

The state of Texas has identified ways to meet the water supply needs. As certain counties in the state see rapid population increases.

The growth in Bell County and surrounding areas along the Interstate 35 corridor were recognized as areas of concern that could experience water supply shortages, Brazos River Authority regional manager Brad Brunett said.

“We’ve had growth in that area and we’re really seeing growth in the last five to ten years at rates that are unprecedented and never even contemplated," said Brunett.

To address this problem a pipeline will take water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse Hollow Lake to provide water to residents during drought conditions, a pipeline like the one being proposed running from Stillhouse Hollow Lake to Georgetown.

"That pipeline has been in place probably for the last 15 to 20 years and it operates similarly to this proposed pipeline.," said Brunett. "That whenever it's dry at Lake Georgetown we use that pipeline to help supplement it.”

A plan that will help provide water to businesses and residents in Bell County when the weather is drying up the lake.

"The project has kind of been contemplated for a while, but we’re actually seeing that growth happen now to where its causing us to need to take action now so that we can have this project online in the next five to ten years," said Brunett.

Some residents are glad to hear relief is on the horizon for the future droughts to come.

Bell County homebuilder Sullivan is glad the issue is being addressed.

“We need it, with all the growth here in Bell County ... something has to be done especially when we’ve had dry periods like we’ve had," said Sullivan.