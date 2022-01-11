Beauty sales plummet, severely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic

Consumer demand has changed in the beauty industry, what was once considered a must to some is just not a necessity anymore to many.

This all started since COVID-19 and now even more frequently with the new variants. People just don't see the need to get dolled up.

While that doesn't mean you can't get dolled up for a zoom call, data shows that skin and hygiene products have taken precedence and surpassed beauty sales for the first time.

Local Killeen Resident, Tish Feleton said, "I quit coming and I quit doing any nails, back a year ago."

People in the Central Texas area have been doing what they can to reduce the spread, but business owners still try to keep their businesses afloat.

Don Park, owner of Young Star Nails said, "I've been shut down for two months, so I got a little damaged."

He's one local business owner affected by the pandemic.

In an effort to keep sales going, COVID-19 has forced businesses in the beauty area to become more creative. Some of them are now finding ways to incorporate social media into their business.