Baylor Scott & White Trauma Center among top 10% of all Level 1 trauma centers in North America

TEMPLE, Texas — The Baylor Scott & White Trauma Center in Temple was among the top 10% of all Level 1 trauma centers in North America.

The recognition came from The American College of Surgeons Trauma Quality Improvement Program (TQIP).

The trauma center earned a first decile ranking in overall trauma care for morality and major complications for the fourth straight semi-annual report that dates back to fall 2019.

“This recognition is a testament to the tireless work by our entire medical staff throughout the hospital,” said Stephen Sibbitt, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. “We are very fortunate to have highly skilled and trained teams who strive to provide the best patient care possible when a trauma occurs.”

The center is one of 19 Level 1 trauma centers in Texas and conducts simulation exercises to prepare for various scenarios.

Ongoing training has been instrumental as the hospital has cared for patients during different trauma-related events.

“Our simulations help our teams not only prepare for traumas but allow us to optimize our care processes,” said Justin Regner, MD, medical director for trauma services, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. “When we talk about a multidisciplinary approach to care, trauma care is a gigantic team effort not just here, but throughout the Baylor Scott & White system.”

The trauma center received a total of 4,159 patients while serving as the only Level 1 American College of Surgeons-verified trauma center between Dallas and Austin.