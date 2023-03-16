Baby killed in major crash on State Highway 53: Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A baby is dead after a major crash on State Highway 53, DPS said.

Around 11:37 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to Stone Road in Bell County on reports of a crash involving two vehicles, according to Texas DPS.

Police said a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, operated by a 24-year-old female from Rosebud, Texas, was traveling eastbound on SH 53.

Police said the Jeep was traveling behind another vehicle approaching the intersection of SH 53 and Stone Road.

A 2017 Honda Pilot SUV, operated by a 33-year-old female from Manor, Texas, was stopped facing eastbound and attempting to make a left-hand turn (north) from SH 53 onto Stone Road. '

Police said as the Jeep approached the location of the Honda, the unidentified front vehicle veered onto the shoulder to pass the awaiting Honda and continued eastbound.

The Jeep failed to control speed and impacted the rear of the Honda, Texas DPS said.

Police said the driver and a 4-month-old male passenger of the Honda were transported to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children’s Hospital.

The 4-month-old passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital by medical staff, according to Texas DPS.

An investigation into this crash remains active and open.

"Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to allow an assured clear distance when following another vehicle, and to always focus on what is ahead," Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a statement.

"The greater the space between two vehicles allows for more stopping distance in an emergency, or if the front vehicle turns or stops suddenly."