Aware Central Texas in need of new, gently loved stuffed animals for Christmas on the Farm

BELL COUNTY — Aware Central Texas is in need of stuffed animals for its Christmas on the Farm event this year.

The non-profit is asking for new or gently loved stuffed animals for its annual Christmas event.

If you don't have any stuffed animals to donate, Aware Central Texas is also looking for volunteers for the event.

Stuffed animals can be dropped off at their Killeen office located at 2408 S. Clear Creek Road Suite 201

or at the Temple office located at 212 W. Adams Avenue.

Aware Central Texas is a non-profit that provides a collective response for those who have experienced violence and trauma in Central Texas.

They offer three programs including Family Violence Unit, Family Services Department, and Education Department.

For information on volunteering at Christmas on the Farm, contact the program coordinator, Kaitlyn Osborne-Bias at Kait@awarecentraltexas.org.

Aware Central Texas's Family Violence Unit also runs a 24/7 hotline at 254-813-0968.

For more information, visit awarecentraltexas.org.