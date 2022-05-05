Asian Pacific Festival on Saturday at Killeen Community Center

On Saturday there will be an event in celebration of Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month in Killeen.

The event is free and in recent years has had a turnout of around 5,000 people. There will be cultural food, dances and even cultural clothing pieces on display.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center.

Baila Pacifica Entertainment will be dancing throughout the day and at the end of the event, there will be a fire show.

Kieshana Pangelinan Miles, the host for the event shared, "The sense of community, culture and sharing it with the world... the importance and respect to our traditions and how its passed down, sharing it with the community, whether its dancing or education with your children."