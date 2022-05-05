Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Asian Pacific Festival on Saturday at Killeen Community Center

Posted at 7:26 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 20:26:17-04

On Saturday there will be an event in celebration of Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month in Killeen.

The event is free and in recent years has had a turnout of around 5,000 people. There will be cultural food, dances and even cultural clothing pieces on display.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center.

Baila Pacifica Entertainment will be dancing throughout the day and at the end of the event, there will be a fire show.

Kieshana Pangelinan Miles, the host for the event shared, "The sense of community, culture and sharing it with the world... the importance and respect to our traditions and how its passed down, sharing it with the community, whether its dancing or education with your children."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019