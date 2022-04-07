Art in the Park event in Harker Heights

The second annual Art in the Park event takes place this Saturday at Carl Levin Park.

The organizing team welcomes the public to this free event. It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m. but they have special activities for kids which kick off at 4 p.m.

Here's what exactly to expect: music, artists selling beautiful pieces, live music, and different vendors.

It's an event that organizers say you don't want to miss.

“Last year I wanna say around 700-800 people showed up, maybe a little bit more spread out for covid restrictions, this year we are hoping for twice that,” said Adam Trujillo, the events coordinator for the city's activities center.