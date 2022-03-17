Watch
HometownBell County

Actions

Are you struggling to pay your mortgage payments since COVID? Here's help.

Mortgage Rates
Charles Krupa/AP
Condominium units are offered for sale in the Dorchester neighborhood, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Mortgage Rates
Posted at 8:58 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 21:58:45-04

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texans facing foreclosures are getting a lifeline.

Millions in aid from a new Texas program could be the difference in keeping your home.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund is an $842 million dollar fund to help those on the verge of losing their home.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) said the state has already distributed around $5 million to more than 600 households already.

The funds are still available and homeowners could claim up to $40,000 on mortgages and $25,000 for overdue property taxes. To apply, visit the TDHCA website to complete an application.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019