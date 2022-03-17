Are you struggling to pay your mortgage payments since COVID? Here's help.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Texans facing foreclosures are getting a lifeline.

Millions in aid from a new Texas program could be the difference in keeping your home.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund is an $842 million dollar fund to help those on the verge of losing their home.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) said the state has already distributed around $5 million to more than 600 households already.

The funds are still available and homeowners could claim up to $40,000 on mortgages and $25,000 for overdue property taxes. To apply, visit the TDHCA website to complete an application.