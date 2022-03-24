Annual Texas National Archery Championship held in Belton

The 16th Annual Texas National Archery Championship is happening today. The competition is organized by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Belton.

The history of Archery began approximately 70 thousand years ago in Africa.

Yamilett Niees, a Competitor from Killeen ISD said, "The first time I ever shot I been doing it really quickly and did not hit anything…”

Fast forward to today in Central Texas, the sport is still teaching kids discipline, focus and to keep trying until they hit that mark.

Burnie Kessner, archery coordinator at the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said, “Archery is a unique activity, it’s in a lot of movies and its over thousands of years old, you know Robin Hood, Hunger Games ... so they see that and its something they can do, it’s also an Olympic sport.”

3,000 students from across the state are treating this day like it's the Olympics. Showing off their shooting skills at the 16th annual Texas national archery championship.

The winners of the competition will walk away with 30 thousand dollars in scholarships.