Annual holiday wreath-laying schedule for State Veteran Cemeteries announced

Source: Wreaths for Vets Facebook page
Posted at 8:08 AM, Nov 09, 2021
KILLEEN, Texas — The Texas Veterans Land Board announced its annual holiday wreath-laying ceremony for its Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery location.

The annual ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. on Nov. 27 at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

During the holiday season, the VLB observes our nation's heroes and honors the sacrifices they made.

These ceremonies are made possible through the hard work and dedication of the VLB and hundreds of volunteers who come together to beautify the cemeteries each holiday season.

Wreath-laying events take place at each Veterans Cemeteries in Abilene, Corpus Christi, Killeen and Mission.

Dates and times for the VLB wreath-laying ceremonies are as follows:

  • Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen on Nov. 27 at 10 a.m.
  • Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission on Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.
  • Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.
  • Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi on Dec. 18 at 11 a.m.

For more information about these ceremonies, you can read the VLB’s blog post here.

