Annual Easter egg hunt in Killeen a 'breath of fresh air'

Killeen's annual easter egg hunt took place today and it was a breath of fresh air. For the last few years, the City of Killeen did a drive-thru egg hunt because of COVID.

This year they did the real thing.

One of the organizers with the city, Joseph Dyer said, “With Easter, we’re breaking up by ages we’re spreading the little ones out, so you're not going to be packed on each other and we’re just happy we’re able to do this for the Central Texas community.”

The event took place from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., many kids took home grand prizes.