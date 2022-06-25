An end to abortion rights, now what comes next?

It's a touchy topic but one that's being addressed by advocates in the Central Texas community.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade ending 50 years of federal abortion rights.

Morita Gilmore a resident in Killeen said, “I’m devastated right about now.”

Mary with Pro-life Waco said, “We're here standing for life.”

Some use religion as their reasoning while others use statistics, but what comes next now that majority of the states are expected to restrict and outlaw abortion?

Lucas Loafman, an expert in Political Science from Texas A&M Central Texas said, “We will see continued abortion litigation going forward as some of these restrictions coming in by state will be people that challenge them that’s also on constitutional grounds.”

It's going to be a legal battle.

Loafman said, “The most immediate thing in the state of Texas is this kicks in Texas trigger law that will then make performing an abortion a felony offense 30 days after the decision.”

That in itself has some Texas women on edge. They say there's a lot more to it.

Morita Gilmore works with the welfare of children in the Bell County area she said, “Just in Bell county alone and if we look at least 13 to 1600 children in the child welfare system what impact do you think this is going to have?”

Nevertheless, Mary with Pro-life Waco said, “Everybody deserves a chance to live regardless and god made you he can take your life … gotta give that baby a chance.”