American Red Cross aiding 2 displaced adults from Harker Heights structure fire

Fire
Posted at 8:09 PM, Nov 09, 2022
Crews in Harker Heights rescued two dogs from a fire that displaced two individuals Wednesday afternoon.

The fire department was dispatched around 2 p.m. to find smoke and flames from a structure fire at 810 S Amy Lane. The fire was extinguished within 3 minutes, said the fire department; with moderate damage to the living room.

"Two adults were displaced by the fire and two dogs were rescued," said the fire department. "Aid was rendered to the dogs and they were turned over to animal control. The local American Red Cross is aiding the displaced adults."

Fire Investigators completed a thorough investigation and it was ruled accidental.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
