All students, staff safe after small fire at Killeen ISD school causes evacuation

KILLEEN, TX — Students and staff at Maude Moore Wood Elementary in Killeen were evacuated to the new Killeen Elementary School due to a small fire in the building.

Due to smoke in the building, students and staff were safely evacuated and transported out of precaution.

Students will be served lunch at the new Killeen Elementary School located at 1608 East Rancier Avenue.

According to the district, all students and staff are safe.

Parents can pick up students at Killeen Elementary School. The district is advising parents to not come to Maude Moore Wood Elementary.

Parents can reach the Maude Moore Wood Elementary School at 254-336-1650 for further questions.