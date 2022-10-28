Adding a new grocery store in Downtown Killeen brings several challenges

It’s hard to tell this used to be a grocery store.

Now all that’s left is boarded windows and old equipment, all fenced in on a lot off of North Gray Street.

"It’s a whole community down there," said Killeen Resident Davidé Davis. "There’s children down there, there’s a lot of elderly community down there too."

This month marks three years since the H-E-B closed its doors in north Killeen, since then many in the area drive 20 minutes or more to find food and other supplies.

“Eventually I’m gonna need tires, eventually it’s going to increase on my oil change and stuff like that. It’s not just what’s missing it’s what’s adding to driving further,” said Ronnie Russell with the Innovation Black Chamber Of Commerce.

Another grocery store IGA Foodliner also closed, around that time.

Many locals are desperate to see a grocery store of some kind soon, but unfortunately, some don’t think that’s reality.

“It was just like a hold on and have hope and weight thing but they’ve been doing that for almost 4 years so it makes it difficult," said Russell.

The city council is working to bring a new market. However, that’s easier said than done.

One of the major hurdles is a 50-plus-year restriction on the Gray Street property, which bars the owner from putting a grocery store there.

“When he saw me he was hopeful that we can bring some options there. We brought him back to the city with the city manager, assistant city manager and Mr. Ravel to review that but we found there was a restriction for 50-plus years,” said Killeen City Councilwoman and Jessica Gonzalez.

Another challenge is ensuring investors they’ll get their money's worth.

“The challenge with that is having problems with investors," said Mayor Debbie Nash-King. "If two major grocery stores didn’t make it in that area, how could a small grocery store make it. I believe it will make it because the residents in that area are demanding a grocery store.”

City Council members are still working to bring a grocery store downtown and say they have plenty of other locations to set up shop.

“38th and Rancier there’s already that spot. There’s already that spot that’s being advertised for sale by private owners. There’s several spots across Killeen where private owners have real estate that they’re interested in,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said they're also looking at bringing boutique-style grocery stores.