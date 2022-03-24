'A reason to smile': Annual talent show highlights the homegrown talent

KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately but this weekend the community will have a reason to smile. This Saturday the Omicron Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. will be hosting their annual Talent Hunt.

Dana Holcomb the Talent Show Chair said, "We give financially but at the same time again giving them the ability mentally that they can reach those goals. Nothing is greater than supporting our next generation. This is our youth."

While there is a $1,000 prize at stake, it's about so much more. Holcomb said about the Talent Hunt is about nurturing and highlighting homegrown talent. With the show just a few days again final preparations are underway.

One contestant Elisa Dease said she is nervous but she is excited.

"This will be my biggest first really big performance. One day I want to do broadway so, I really hope this ends up helping me along the way with my path forward," said Dease.

Another contestant Grace Koh said "I'm going to have a lot of fun. It will be a really good stage experience especially because of COVID I really haven't been able to perform a lot for a live audience so I think that this will really help me to build confidence."

Holcomb said, "These are talents that kids are going to take and put out not just in our community but in our world."

The talent show will be in Killeen this Saturday from 2-5 pm, tickets are $15. To buy your tickets, click here.