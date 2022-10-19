A new rehabilitation Center opens in Killeen, and its impact could be large

KILLEEN, Texas — Virtue Recovery Center in Killeen, Texas is a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility with 48 recovery beds.

Making it the first rehabilitation center in the heart of Killeen to offer such extensive rehabilitation services, allowing patients to stay overnight if needed.

The center treats individuals suffering from drug addiction, alcoholism, and dual diagnosis (co-occurring addiction and mental health diagnoses) with the highest quality evidence-based rehabilitation methodologies; from one-on-one and structured group cognitive-behavioral therapy to electronic brain stimulation and other cutting-edge evidence-based treatment modalities.

The Virtue Recovery Center will be having its grand opening on Friday, October 21st at 12:00 pm at 5200 S. WS Young Drive Killeen TX 76542.

It's an opportunity to learn about the services they offer.

