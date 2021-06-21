A/C units working overtime in the summer, what you need to know

The first day of summer is officially here and hot is an understatement, it feels like temperatures are already in the 100's.

Clearly, this summer is shaping up to be a scorcher.

As a seasoned Texan, Felix Cardona says with temperatures already in the 90's so early in the year, it's going to be around for a while.

"It's gonna stick with us till September," said Cardona.

It also means your A/C is working overtime so you need to take extra care of it.

"Check your filters, make sure your filters are changed often," said Cardona.

"It's better for your equipment if you maintain it every 30 days," Mitch Macomber, branch manager of Johnstone Supply said.

Macomber says it's probably the simplest thing you can do to ensure your unit is running properly.

"Of course, the operation of the system is not going to be good; it's going to overheat and possibly freeze up the unit," Macomber said.

You also may want to think twice about running that A/C unit all day, according to Macomber.

"Constantly maintaining the same temperature for 24-hours a day is going to be hard on the equipment and it's going to cost you a lot more money not only in electrical bills but also with any repairs that may be necessary," Macomber said.

It's advice that Cardona takes to heart, he said he keeps his air conditioner at 78 degrees.

Macomber said a thermostat that connects to your WiFi could save you some change in the long run, but still, the golden rule is to change the filter.

"Like I said, maintain that filter because it will save everyone money in the future," said Macomber.

Biannual or yearly check-ups are also a plus, just to make sure everything is running smoothly, according to Macomber.

Macomber said they have also seen upwards of a 300% increase with the cost of some air conditioning parts and product shortages.

So, that means it could take you longer to get your unit fixed and it could cost more.