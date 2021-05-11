7 years later, Marvin Guy still waiting on his day in court

KILLEEN, TX — “My heart aches every time I think about it. His intentions were not to break up a family or harm a family. He was just doing what any normal person would do to defend his castle,” said Marvin Guy’s Brother Garett Galloway.

May 10, 2014, Marvin Guy was put behind bars, accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective who later died during a no-knock raid on his home. Killeen police suspected Guy of having drugs.

“They didn’t find anything on the warrant they were looking for so they obviously had the wrong guy. To me this is not a guy who is intent on murdering cops it was a guy just trying to defend his home,” said Local Gun Rights Activist CJ Grisham.

After 7 long years, Guy still hasn’t seen his day in court.

“I can’t believe they still have that man sitting in jail and he can’t even fight his case,” said Local Gun Rights Activist Greg Holland.

Supporters, friends and family of Guy say part of the reason is the Bell County Justice system and the other is Guy’s defense team.

“He feels that the public defenders are working hand-in-hand with the prosecutor to try and convict him,” said Galloway.

“There are a lot of defense attorneys that would prefer just to take a plea deal,” said Grisham.

Guy’s Brother Garett Galloway says Guy has dismissed three teams of defense attorneys but is now adding two new attorneys to his defense.

“These Texas approved attorneys in capital defense, they may not have the knowledge to be able to support Marvin. Hopefully, these guys can come in get that bond reduced get him out of jail so he can fight this case,” said Holland.

Last month, Killeen City leaders passed a no-knock warrant ban, which gives Galloway hope that change is coming.

“I think it’s a very big first step into getting justice for Marvin,” said Galloway.

Guy’s bond totals $4 million on five felony charges. Galloway says they hope for a day in court this year.