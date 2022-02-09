7 displaced in Killeen house fire that left home uninhabitable

Seven have been displaced on Wednesday following a house fire in Killeen that left a home uninhabitable.

Around 1:25 p.m. the Killeen and Fort Hood Fire Departments assisted with the house fire on Garth Drive.

"One adult and three children were at home at the time of the fire," said Killeen spokesperson Janell Ford. "No one was hurt but there are seven total occupants of the home who have been displaced and the home is uninhabitable."

A passerby in the area called in for the fire after witnessing black smoke coming from the garage, according to Ford. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home.

"The Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is working with the American Red Cross to provide any assistance they may need," said Ford.