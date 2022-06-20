64-year-old motorcyclist dead after Temple driver fails to yield: Texas DPS

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A motorcyclist is dead after a driver failed to yield while exiting a private driveway in Bell County, police said.

At 6:58 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Farm to Market Road 439, just 0.8 miles east of Nolanville, on reports of a fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 2007 Toyota 4-runner SUV, operated by a 29-year-old from Temple, Texas, had been making a left-hand turn out of a private drive near Chalk Lane onto FM 439, Texas DPS said.

During this time, a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on FM 439.

Police said the Toyota driver failed to yield the right-of-way to the Harley Davidson, effectively colliding with the motorcyclist.

Stephen Dwayne Erwin, 64, of Belton, Texas, was pronounced dead on the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

Next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured, police said.

An investigation into this crash remains active and open.

Officials have since released the following statement: