$5.8 million in road repairs from February winter storm to begin in Killeen on June 1

KILLEEN, TX — The City of Killeen announced that streets damaged by the February winter storm will begin Tuesday, June 1, 2021, and will continue for the next three months.

Crews have been making spot repairs since the storm to keep roads passable while larger repairs could be planned and prioritized.

The first roads scheduled to be repaired are Gateway Drive, Levy Lane, WS Young Drive, Trimmier Road and Elms Road.

Each street segment will be completed before moving to the next site. More road repairs will be announced as work progresses.

Residents and businesses located on the affected streets will be notified as work dates near.

The funding for the repairs totals $5,896,323 and comes from the street maintenance fund along with an allocation made by the City Council for emergency street repairs.

Traffic will be detoured during working hours. Motors are encouraged to use caution and obey traffic devices.

